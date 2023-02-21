PTI men ‘desperate’ to join PML-N ranks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz addressing an organizational meeting of the party in Rawalpindi, claimed the incumbent government was not responsible for inflation. She also claimed PTI members were ‘desperate’ to join the PML-N. Maryam said people were aware who brought the economic disaster and said it will take a few years to get rid of the ‘destruction’ caused in four years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She further said former premier Nawaz Sharif’s arrival will change the political situation in the country. She also claimed cases against PTI chief Imran Khan were not instituted on the basis of political revenge. Everyone knew Imran Khan committed robberies in Toshakhana and was also proven guilty in the foreign funding case, she remarked. In the meeting, the organizational affairs of the party’s Rawalpindi division were discussed, It was attended by presidents and general secretaries of various districts of the division. The chief organiser said she will make the party organizations active at all levels. PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rasheed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Sheikh Aftab, Malik Abrar, Hanif Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Afnanullah Khan, Talal Chaudhry, Bilal Kayani were also present. Former prime minister Abbasi was welcomed with an applause by the party members.