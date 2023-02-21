Rear Admiral Abbasi assumes command of Pakistan fleet

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi assumed the Command of Pakistan Fleet as COMPAK during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet. Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. In recognition of his meritorious services the Admiral was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) & Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan. The Change of Command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.