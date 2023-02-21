Shaping future governments

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the 10th World Government Summit from 13-15 February in Dubai and it was an exceptional event that brought together dignitaries, experts, and leaders from all over the world. The UAE government showed great hospitality and welcomed all participants with open arms. I had the privilege of attending the summit along with other distinguished members from Pakistan including Executive Director COMSATS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Nafees Zakaria, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi, Project Director National Incubator Pakistan Mr. Parvez Abassi and I must say that the organization and execution of the event were top-notch.

The summit was a testament to the UAE’s commitment to advancing technology, science, and Artificial Intelligence for the betterment of the world. The topics discussed at the plenary sessions were thought-provoking and included discussions on shared futures, sustainability, and the use of technology to tackle global issues. It was truly inspiring to see world leaders including Turkish and Egyptian Presidents, Elon Musk, and the UN Secretary-General etc. coming together to discuss these issues.

The event focused on youth participation and sustainability, with particular emphasis on empowering Arab women entrepreneurs and Arab youth ministerial sessions. The summit also took steps to reduce its environmental impact, using wooden plates and spoons instead of disposable plastic ones.

The UAE’s commitment to sustainability was further emphasized through the summit’s special focus on COP28, which will be held in the country later this year. COP28 is a crucial event in the fight against climate change, and the UAE’s efforts to raise awareness and encourage action on this issue are commendable.

One of the highlights of the summit was a speech by Elon Musk, in which he stressed the importance of critical thinking, particularly in young people. Musk, who has faced his fair share of criticism on social media, emphasized the value of constructive criticism and its potential to drive progress and innovation.

But the summit wasn’t just about speeches and presentations. It was also an opportunity for young people to get involved and make their voices heard. The Arab youth ministerial sessions provided a platform for young people to discuss their ideas and concerns with government officials, and the presence of 100 Arab women entrepreneurs showcased the vital role that women are playing in shaping the future of the region.

The UAE government ministers were particularly impressive in showcasing their country’s achievements in these areas. Their innovative and forward-thinking approach to governance was evident throughout the summit. In addition, the UAE government also recognized the efforts of other countries in the form of Best Government Awards, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts towards a shared goal.

The hospitality provided by the UAE government was exceptional. They ensured that all participants were well taken care of and had a comfortable stay. The attention to detail was impressive, and the entire event was flawlessly executed. It was truly an experience that will be remembered for years to come.

The 10th World Government Summit was a resounding success, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to advancing technology, science, sustainability, youth empowerment, innovation and AI for the betterment of the world. The summit was a reminder that when governments, businesses, and individuals come together to tackle the world’s most pressing problems, real progress can be made. As we look ahead to COP28 and beyond, it is clear that events like this are crucial in our collective efforts to create a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all.

The author is an expert on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. He can be reached at: qaisernawab098@gmail.com.