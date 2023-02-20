Kartik Aaryan’s film fails to perform wonders

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada has left many fans dissapointed. The film dropped in theatres on February 17, but it faced stiff competition from MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dhanush’s Vaathi and Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan. On Day 2, it hardly mananged to mint any money. Shehzada which is a remake of the superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has earned a mere Rs 12 crore till now.

Kartik Aaryan’s debut production Shehzada has failed to impress the audience as it received a mixed response. The film could not manage a stellar opening on Friday, February 17. Its first day collection was just Rs 7 crore, which is much behind Kartik’s career-best opener, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even on Day 2, February 18, Shehzada didn’t earn any impressive number. As per the early trade reports, the film has earned around Rs 6.30 crore to Rs 7 crore at the box office on Day 2. Hence, the total collection now stands at around Rs 12 crore.

Shehzada released in theatres on February 17. The film, which is bankrolled by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, has music by Pritam. Shehzada marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, which emerged as a blockbuster. The action film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. The storyline of the film follows a young man named Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father ever since he was a toddler. His world is turned upside down when he learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son. He is, in fact, the biological son of a millionaire industrialist.