Imran likely to appear in LHC today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has reportedly decided to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Monday) in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). National media reports quoting sources reported that the party has also approached the LHC for security clearance for Imran and PTI leader Shibli Faraz has submitted an application regarding the issue to Administrative Judge Abid Aziz Shaikh. A request was made in the application that in view of the threats to the former prime minister’s life, security clearance should be issued before his appearance. The PTI chairman is expected to appear in the LHC after receiving security clearance from the administrative judge. Imran’s decision to appear in the court comes days after one of his protective bails was dismissed as “non-prosecution” despite promises that the ex-PM would appear before the court, while the second was adjourned till February 20 after the party furnished an assurance regarding his appearance. The ouster premier had moved the high court after an Islamabad ATC had rejected his bail earlier this week in the ECP protests case. Imran was on interim bail in the case and the anti-terrorism court had ordered him to come to court in person, but he had failed to make an appearance yet again. Islamabad police had booked the PTI chief and scores of party workers on terrorism charges in October last year in the wake of protests following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference. The first information report (FIR) registered against the party members claimed the protestors had pelted stones at the police and FC officials, leading to many injuries.