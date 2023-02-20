Country doesn’t need pro-Imran judges

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has launched another scathing tirade against “some judges” of the superior courts, saying the country needs “honest judges and not those facilitating former prime minister Imran Khan”. Addressing a party workers convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday, Maryam referred to the latest audio leaks allegedly featuring former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, and others, saying the judiciary needs to hold “some people” accountable. In one of the leaked conversations, Elahi allegedly wanted cases to be fixed before a sitting apex court judge. “In the latest audio leak, Parvez Elahi was asking [someone] to get the case fixed before Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi-led bench so that our matter gets resolved,” she said while referring to the alleged leaked audio clip. “This country needs ‘imaan-dar’ (honest), not ‘Imran-dar’ (pro-Imran) judges,” she added. She went to demand the apex court judge who was allegedly named in the audio leak to step down on moral grounds and “wash off the stain from judiciary”. “The judiciary needs to hold such elements accountable. I am not speaking about entire judiciary as our judiciary has many judges who are honest and upright,” she clarified. “I am speaking about those [judges] who are followers of [General retired] Faiz Hameed and are still working at his whims.” She also rejected the PTI’s allegations that her party was involved running a smear campaign against the judiciary saying, “Your leaked audios are tainting the image of judiciary”. The ruling party leader also added that ex-PM Imran Khan wanted to return to power with the support of judiciary after the establishment stopped backing him. In similar criticism a day earlier, the PML-N leader said the judiciary would have to make amends for ousting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office while cautioning that a failure to “wash off the stain” would spell trouble for the country.