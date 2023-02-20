Establishment’s neutrality a victory of PML-N’s narrative: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan deserved the Nobel Prize for his ‘political failure’.

Talking to the media in Shakargarh, he said the establishment’s decision to stay out of politics was the victory of the narrative of “Respect the Mandate” [voiced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif].

“The past should serve as a guide for the establishment, the judiciary, and the bureaucracy as some judges and generals had connived in imposing Khan on the country and his government gave the terrorists the opportunity to flourish again”, he claimed.

He said unfortunately some of the judiciary’s rulings were backing ImranKhan. “Other battles in the court are being settled after former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s audio leaks case is fixed”, he claimed. He said those responsible must be brought under the law after investigating Elahi’s leaks.

He claimed that Imran Khan had become a tool for foreign powers as he had been running a baseless campaign against the country’s atomic program. “ImranKhan is attempting to put the party workers behind bars as he is seeing his politics going to an end”, he added.