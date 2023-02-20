Announce election date or resign, Sh Rashid asks Alvi

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said constitutionally President Dr Arif Alvi has the authority to announce the date of the elections, asking the president to give the date of the election or resign. Talking to the media in Lahore, he said he had come to Lahore to meet Imran Khan and that subject to the PTI’s chief wish he would be ready to get arrested on Feb 22. Rashid said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not earned respect by pushing the country into crisis, adding the elections will be held together in the provinces and the center. He claimed that the fate of the country’s politics would be decided by April 30, saying he won’t be responsible for any major mishap after April 30. “I did not stand with thieves and dacoits. They want to take me to Karachi but I am Sheikh Rashid not Arshad Sharif,” he added.