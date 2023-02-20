Death toll from Karachi terror attack rises to five

A police officer, who was injured during the Karachi Police Office (KPO) terrorist attack, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, taking the death toll to five. Abdul Latif, who hailed from Shikarpur, had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment following the attack on Friday evening. He was deputed in Security Zone One.

The death toll in the terrorist incident, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has reached five after the latest casualty. Terrorists wearing suicide vests and carrying automatic weapons and grenades attacked the Karachi Police Office located on the city’s main artery on Friday.

The attack-which came weeks after a suicide bomber martyed at least 61 people, mostly policemen, during prayers at a mosque in Peshawar-once again ignited fears of another wave of terrorism in the country which had been crushed during successful military operations in recent years.

A five-member committee, led by a deputy inspector general of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), was formed on Saturday to investigate the terrorist attack on the KPO and trace the facilitators of the attackers.

Security forces have identified two of the terrorists involved in the attack. Of the three militants killed in the retaliatory action by the security forces, two terrorists hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Karachi police aided by security forces, bomb disposal squads and K9 teams conducted a final search operation at the Karachi Police Office and recovered 12 more accessories and ammunition. Officials also took 10 suspected people into custody.

The items recovered included hand grenades, two pistols packed in plastic boxes with complete accessories, watches, wallets, used and unused 210 bullets, USBs, pistol holders, and suicide jackets. Additionally, several 9mm bullet packets, a dagger, a digital camera, and smart mobile phones were also recovered.

Meanwhile, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon called a meeting to discuss important security measures in the aftermath of the KPO attack.

Officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Foreign Security Cell, Training, Finance, SSU, and Rapid Response Force are expected to participate. Zonal DIGs, Range DIGs, and SSPs across Sindh will attend the meeting.

The city police have registered a case in terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The case has been registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain. The case has been registered under murder and attempted murders sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.