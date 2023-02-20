Punjab CM orders crackdown on drug dealers

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took big decisions to save the new generation from the curse of narcotics. Caretaker CM ordered to launch a joint crackdown on a mega-scale against drug-dealers involved in doing narcotics business. It was decided to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that effective steps will be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that a joint collaboration between concerned institutions of Punjab government and Anti Narcotics Force will further be improved. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to take effective steps in order to prevent ice addiction and asserted that a comprehensive action should be taken to stop ice supply chain and its online availability. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict actions will have to be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is our national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM Office in which a strategy to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics was reviewed. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brigadier Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialized Health Care & Medical Education, School Education, Primary & Secondary Health Care, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office in which the programme to provide quality health facilities to the people of the province was reviewed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to bring further improvement in health care facilities underscored that patients should be provided quality treatment facilities in the government hospitals as getting quality and free treatment is the right of every needy patient. Mohsin Naqvi directed that matters pertaining to treatment and provision of other essential facilities should be improved at the earliest in government hospitals.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that providing financial assistance to the impecunious will be reviewed after transplant. Caretaker CM emphasised that the Punjab government will continue its strives to bring further improvement in the health care system. The facilities being provided in the government hospitals of Punjab were also reviewed during the meeting. The participants put forth their recommendations to improve treatment facilities and services in the government hospitals. Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care & Medical Education (SHC&ME) Doctor Javed Akram, Chairman P&D, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Finance, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company(PHIMC) and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of finding two children dead bodies from a pool in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. Caretaker CM ordered to investigate the matter from every aspect and thereby bring the facts to light. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.