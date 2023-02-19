NTDC held responsible for January power breakdown

An inquiry committee held the officers of the NTDC, power control management and shift in-charge responsible for the countrywide power breakdown of January 2023. The committee, which was headed by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Dr Musadik Malik, presented its report to the federal cabinet. The report recommends the federal government to order NEPRA to improve its coordination. On Jan 23, most cities across the country were left with no electricity due to fault in high-tension transmission lines. The electricity outage hit cities in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the federal capital after transmission lines from Guddu power station developed technical fault. The Ministry of Energy, in a statement, said the decrease in system frequency of the national grid was reported at 7:34am, which triggered the issue.