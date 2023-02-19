80% work completed on Gwadar 1.2 MGD water plant

80% work has been completed on Gwadar’s 1.2 MGD Seawater desalination plant, said Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Project Director Dawood Baloch in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

It is a gift from China with a cost of Rs. 2 billion to help mitigate the water miseries of the local people of Gwadar.

Showing satisfaction over the pace and scale of the project, he said that the 80 percent completion has sparked hopes that water desalination plant will be officially inaugurated many weeks ahead of its scheduled completion timeframe.

The original completion time is set on 30 June 2023, he explained.

On a query, he said that all related equipment and apparatus have reached Gwadar and technically they will be installed within two months promising the early operation of the desalination plant.

He further stated that alongside the ongoing construction of the 1.2 MGD seawater desalination plant, a process of laying down around one kilo meter long water supply line from plant site to Gwadar’s main water supply network has also been completed in a record time. This water supply line will come into operation once the water plant begins to function, he added.

He mentioned that through this connectivity, potable water will be supplied to inside taps of residents of Gwadar. The 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant is spreading over approximately one acre of land.