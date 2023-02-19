Sajal Aly feels complete without man

‘You are not incomplete without a man’ say Sajal Aly. Pakistan actress Sajal Aly in her recent interview talk about life with man and is it necessary to have any man in life or not? So lets have a look more into this!

Sajal Aly is one of the top Pakistani actresses of Pakistan. She has appeared in numerous drama serials including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf e Aahan, Ishq e Laa, O Rangreza, Chup Raho. While she has made her Hollywood debut with film ‘What love got to do with it’. While in her recent interview she talk about love life.

Sajal Aly in her interview said ‘To be married with someone is great but I do not really feel crave to be with someone at the moment. I believe that to be in love with a good person is great but you are not incomplete without man’. Moreover she added ‘I feel complete every day and I celebrate each day of my life because the love, respect and praise I get daily I do not feel any yearning to be in a connection with someone’.

In her previous interview she talk about forced marriages and she said “A lot of what we explored in the film was the pressure brown women and men have to face to get married, no matter what. A lot of Pakistanis, and thousands of South Asian women would relate to my character. She’s the face of a lot of Pakistani and Asian girls and women out there. But the good part is that by the end of the film, she will have the courage to tell the family and her husband ‘no’,”.