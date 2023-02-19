Money Back Guarantee had astar-studded trailer launch

Pakistan’s film industry is bouncing back with a string of successful films, including London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e Azam Zindabad, and the record-breaking sales of The Legend of Maula Jatt. The return of Fawad Khan to the Pakistani entertainment industry with the film’s release has also added to its success. Additionally, the audiences can look forward to more of his upcoming projects, including Money Back Guarantee and Neelofar. Directed and written by Faisal Qureshi, Money Back Guarantee promises to deliver a healthy dose of super comedy to the world.

The theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee was unveiled last night, featuring Fawad Khan, his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Mani, Faisal Qureshi, Gohar Rasheed, and Ayesha Omar. The stars were dressed to impress and the trailer promises an entertaining experience.

The trailer starts by introducing the cast of characters through short glimpses of each one. It then shows a prison in a remote area, with a voiceover asking, “Do you think the two of us can get this job done?” This is followed by another voiceover, which sets the tone for the movie: “The game we’re about to play will be very entertaining.”

The trailer has drawn comparisons to the popular Spanish show Money Heist since its teaser, and now it nods to the series with the phrase “Money Heist yet.”