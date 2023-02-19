Dua Lipa fears about her upcoming album getting leaked online

After a song she co-wrote with Pharrell Williams surfaced online this week, the ‘Levitating’ singer’s record company executives are scrambling to ensure that recordings for the eagerly awaited album are secure. The offcut from ‘Future Nostalgia’ is just the latest in a string of unreleased tracks from the 27-year-old pop star that have entered the public domain.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online.

“It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next. “The stakes couldn’t be higher for the record after ‘Future Nostalgia’ turned her into one of the biggest stars on the planet, so bosses are determined to plug the leak, and quickly. ‘Future Nostalgia’ leaked a few days before it came out in 2020 and Dua was devastated. She has made it clear it must not happen again.”

Dua revealed in December the new record will be “very different” to previous albums and was going to turn out very differently to what she’d originally planned.

She said: ” Well when I was speaking to Elton John [in March] I really felt like I was halfway done. But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.”