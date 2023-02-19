Deepika Padukone spotted flying in economy class

Bollywood talented and gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone has left fans shocked as she was spotted flying in an economy-class flight on Indigo airlines. In a recent video, Deepika can be seen in an economy class flight and the video has been circulating across social media like wildfire. Deepika was wearing an orange dress and a cap along with sunglasses. Her face was not clear but she was Deepika as it had been confirmed by the fans. The ‘Pathan’ actress was moving towards the washroom on the aeroplane beside her bodyguard and a fan of her in the plane captured the video. The video has been shared on Twitter by a social user and netizens reacted to it shockingly. “Why am I never on those flights” a social user commented. While another one wrote, “Is she going to toilet?? Never thought DP would ever use flight toilets.” Another one added, “Poor girl, everyone staring. It would put me in an anxiety attack.”