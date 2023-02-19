Terrorism defies religion

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Saturday paid a visit to the victims of the terrorist attack on Karachi police chief’s office a day earlier, and said that “mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders” are necessary to overcome the challenge imposed by terrorism.

The hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies – comprising Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh & Sindh Police – on Friday at the Karachi Police Office located at Sharea Faisal left four people martyred and 19 injured. In contrast, all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was in Karachi, where he and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the attack at the Corps Headquarters. They also visited the site of the attack as well as the injured at the hospital.

“Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing. “Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on counter-terrorism and intelligence based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success.”

“No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future” the COAS added. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.