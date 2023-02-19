Yasmin, Dogar feature in latest leaked audio

A new audio clip, purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, surfaced on Saturday. A woman, believed to be Rashid, is heard asking the second voice of a male, believed to be Dogar, how he was and if he was doing okay. The man responds that he is well. The woman then asks if there was any “good news” and if the “order” had been placed, to which Dogar responds that the orders had not been received yet. She responds that she is only asking to find out what “their intention is”. Making an apparent reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she says he was “concerned” about Dogar’s reinstatement. The man tells the woman that he had his “people [sitting] at the apex court”. Here is the remaining transcript of the conversation: Yasmin: ‘I said… I said that according to my reports, he hasn’t received [orders] as yet’.

Dogar: ‘Yes, not yet.. it will come [received] at night, the post will come after signing’. Yasmin: ‘Will our night pass in silence? I’m just asking […]’. Dogar: ‘Yes, Allah will do better’. Yasmin: ‘I said [I asked] a difficult question to you as soon as I came’. The conversation concluded with greeting remarks between the two.