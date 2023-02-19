Five-member committee formed to probe attack

The Sindh police on Saturday constituted a five-member committee to investigate the attack on the Karachi police chief’s office last night and supervise the case’s progress. The hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies on Friday at the Karachi Police Office located at Sharea Faisal left four people martyred and 19 injured. In contrast, all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed. An order issued from the office of Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon was issued regarding the investigation committee’s composition. The committee included Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik as its chairman while the other members included Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab. The order said that the chairman could co-opt any other member required for conducting the investigation. Taking great exception to the current state of security arrangements at government buildings and installations following the attack, the security administration and provincial government has decided to carry out a ‘security audit’ of such facilities while seeing the assault on the law enforcement agency’s headquarters as a serious security lapse.