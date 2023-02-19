Two terrorists behind KPO attack identified

Security forces have identified two of the terrorists involved in attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. Of the three militants killed in the retaliatory action by the security forces, two terrorists hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The terrorist who blew himself up during the security operation was identified as Kifayatullah, son of Miraz Ali Khan and a resident of Wanda Amir, Lakki Marwat. The second terrorist was identified as Zala Noor, son of Wazir Hasan, who hailed from North Waziristan. The police office building reportedly suffered significant damage during the attack. Many walls a pockmarked with bullets while windows and doors have been destroyed. As a result of the explosion, the elevator has also become inoperable, while important office records and equipment are scattered everywhere. As a result of the explosion, the plaster, and tiles of the walls have also been torn off. DIG South Irfan Baloch claimed that the terrorists were targeting the Karachi Additional IG, noting that they had known which floor his office was on.

According to the Karachi police, the terrorists had been planning the attack for a month and had visited the police office before. “The terrorists continued to gather information for a month. They had come to the office of Additional IG Karachi,” said DIG Baloch He further said that after the terrorists completed their surveillance, the attack took place. “The terrorists came in a vehicle from Saddar,” he added.