Zaviyar Ijaz wishes to make own identity with effort

Nauman Ijaz is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. His talent and love for his craft seem to be unmatched, and people decide to watch any project simply because of his presence, demonstrating how good he has been in a career spanning nearly three decades. People are looking forward more to his son Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, who made his debut in the industry not ages ago and is currently part of big currently popular dramas, after loving him for all of his strong performances.

He acknowledged that the industry has already shown him a lot of support because of his father’s name, but in the end, he said, he wants to forge his own personality and avoid being identified solely by his father. He continued by saying that he is learning from each endeavour and would use what he learns in the job he will conduct in the future.

In his brief career, Zaviyar has already appeared in dramas like Sang e Mah, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Bakhtawar, yet people still identify him due to his last name and likeness to his father. When asked lately about the benefits and drawbacks of carrying the Nauman Ijaz name, he said that it helped him in his undergraduate years because many of the individuals he met were fans of his father. He acknowledged that the business has already shown him a lot of support because of his father’s name, but in the end, he said, he wants to forge his own personality and avoid being identified solely by his father.