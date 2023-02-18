Kartik reveals why he returned his fees as actor for Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan makes his debut as a producer with his latest film Shehzada. In a new interview, the actor opened up on the circumstances that led him to returning his fees and becoming a co-producer on the film that hit theatres on Friday. Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film directed by Rohit Dhawan and released on February 17. The film was initially set for a February 10 release, but it was postponed ‘out of respect for Pathaan’. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan released last month and has been ruling the box office ever since.

Asked if he had cut down his remuneration or was working on profit-share basis as a producer on Shehzada, Kartik told ETimes, “For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being).”

Asked specifically if he returned his remuneration, the actor added, “Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so… both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one’s (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot, good situation right now.” He added that Shehzada may look grand because the actor’s fees and a few other such things were not involved, but it is a mid-budget film.

Talking about being a producer, Kartik had said at the trailer launch of Shehzada, “We face problems while working on films. All films have their share of problems. I am always fully involved in the films I do. It is always about being all in. The credit for this goes to my producers who gave me the producer credit.”

Shehzada also features Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in important roles. It is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Allu Arjun played the lead role in the Telugu film.