Pakistan’s rice exports to China increase by 53% in 2022

Pakistan’s rice export to China in 2022 surpassed USD 455 million with a volume of more than one million tonnes, for the first time between China-Pakistan rice trade, said Ghulam Qadir Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy Beijing, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Ghulam Qadir indicated that according to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), last year, bilateral trade in agriculture products increased significantly and China imported more than 1.19 million tons of different types of rice from Pakistan, an increase of 53% year on year. “Our rice exports to China surpassed one million tons for the first time, due to facilitation from both governments and hard work of businessmen. With the opening up of China, these exports are forecasted to grow more”, he added. He further said that according to statistics from the General Administration of Customs, in 2022, China’s imports of Semi or wholly milled rice (Commodity Code: 10063020) from Pakistan touched USD 211.88 million, while two kinds of Broken rice (Commodity Code: 10064020, 10064080) reached USD 162.78 million and USD 80.74 million respectively. “The Chinese Government is supporting Pakistan by establishing offline and online Pavilions and Pakistani rice has hit the e-commerce platform in China and sales are expected to grow further.

We are working with GACC to ensure more Pakistani rice enterprises to register and increase our exports even further”, Qadir mentioned. Commercial Counsellor told China Economic Net that Pakistani rice is getting popular in the Chinese market due to its finest taste and quality while the total number of Pakistani enterprises registered with GACC also increased last year and now the number currently stands at 62.