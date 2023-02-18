No Private Zoos, Please

In a country routinely criticised for its rampant abuse of wild animals plucked out of their exclusive domain for the entertainment of humans, a leopard broke through the shackles of private property in the most poshest of housing societies; terrorising the heartland for six wild hours. In desperation to flee the scene, the wild cat could be seen running into houses and scaling walls in all directions but thankfully, the entire episode ended without any fatalities.

While those finding themselves in the frightening limelight were fortunate this time, no one knows the whims of Lady Luck and therefore, the high-risk attacked with the grandeur of private zoos deserve at least a fleeting more legislative attention. A killing spree of another pair of rare leopards in Adam Khel following a violent coalition with the locals provides ample proof of the bloodied yet blurred lines.

Wasn’t it just last year that a prowl of leopards wandering through Saidpur Village had sparked panic all around; leading many to wonder whether the sighting was the animals’ fault or due to the unplanned expansion of human settlements well beyond their realm? That man, in his drive to rule Mother Earth in its entirety, has very conveniently overlooked the rights of its neighbours cannot be denied. However, what went down in Islamabad cannot be shelved under the tab of industrial greed. The jury may be out on the original whereabouts of the frenzied feline but neither a safari park nor some heavyweight’s lush lawn can make for a leopard’s home. No matter how fancy it may appear, prison is what a prison is. Pakistan needs to stick to its comprehensive ban if it wishes to repair its viral wildlife abuser image.

The imprisonment of majestic animals in the name of appearances should be immediately targeted by the authorities and all such owners, given a befitting punishment. The fact that they feel comfortable in twisting the law using greased palms and “well-off” connections speaks volumes about the state’s inability to exert its writ, even on such trivial domains.

Previously, the depression of the world’s loneliest elephant, Kaavan, became a poster child of our institutional neglect and cruelty when the ensuing outrage on platforms that actually matter forced the country to introduce animal rights campaigns and close down the notorious Marghazar Zoo. It would be better to take stock today than deplore the much, much higher community cost and damages to these endangered species tomorrow. Let’s build a homeland that is safe for all of us. *