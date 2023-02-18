Is the Future of Pakistan Fading in Smog?

“Hazy Lahore declared most polluted city in the world” is what the front-page headline of an English daily read on November 2, 2021. For years, Lahore has been famous or infamous for topping the table of the most polluted cities in Pakistan, especially relating to the atmospheric conditions prevailing in November. In common parlance, people say that a blanket of “Smog” covers Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan and the capital of the Punjab province. What is Smog? According to the Oxford Dictionary, smog is fog or haze intensified by smoke or other atmospheric pollutants.

The question arises, how and under what conditions are Smog formed? Smog is caused by a plethora of factors, such as the release of carbon dioxide and other pollutants, notably smoke from farms in the vicinity when the aftermath of crops is burnt. The smoke condenses due to the cold temperature and a thick blanket of Smog is formed. Another contributing factor is the exhaust emitted from an excessive number of motor vehicles plying on city roads. Vehicle sharing isn’t common in Pakistan and thus, everyone uses their vehicle which contributes greatly to Smog. Another reason is the lack of implementation of laws limiting industrial pollution such as the Pakistan Environment Protection Act. The Smog incidence peaks in November when the Kharif crops have just been harvested and the processing industries are active. And the aftermath of the chaff is burned in that period; contributing to smoke. At that time of year, the temperature falls, and rapid condensation occurs. The condensation of smoke and pollutants, along with the water vapour in the air, results in Smog.

Living a day with such high AQI is like smoking 10-15 cigarettes a day

Smog is a source of a lot of harmful effects on all living things. The smoke in the air can damage plants and animals alike. The plants start wilting and dying. The animals develop allergic reactions and other chronic problems. Humans are likely to suffer from different types of problems because of Smog. Talking about associated health problems, the lungs can be severely affected, Eye diseases spread, and flu becomes common. In the lungs, the air sacs ( gas exchange surfaces ) are prone to damage. This has long-term effects. Moving on to the eyes, these start getting dry and itchy. Smog also has economic implications. The standing crops are liable to adverse effects and that can result in lower yield and hence lower incomes for the farmers.

In Lahore, Smog invariably results in airline flight cancellations for commuters. Smog becomes the cause of an increased number of accidents. Children are impacted the most. This is because they are at a developing stage, the smoke (if it contains Mercury and Ash) can cause stunted brain development. The smoke also starts to destroy the developing air sacs and thus, the children develop long-term, chronic diseases.

Year after year, Lahore tops the list of the most polluted cities in the world. The average Air Quality Index of Lahore is 200. Living a day with such high AQI is like smoking 10-15 cigarettes a day as reported by Washington Post. In such circumstances, we can’t help thinking that what is the government doing. The authorities have taken many actions this year to curb the crisis at hand. A 10-point policy was rolled out on the 11th of October which was instilled until further notice. It covered a vast majority of topics ranging from the transport of uncovered building materials to crop burning and the operating of brick kilns. The Department of Environment Protection was given the responsibility for this. Zero Tolerance policy was also adopted. Furthermore, the fines were increased substantially to ensure that the matter isn’t taken lightly.

Actions have been taken but there is still room for more. Firstly, it needs to be realized how the activities in Dehli have an impact on Lahore. Therefore, an international body mandated under the United Nations Environment Programme must make Smog related laws at the international level to curb this. Secondly, permanent solutions need to be made. The brick kilns should be shifted from coal to some renewable resource or even natural gas. Natural gas is less harmful than coal. Another solution can be increasing the length of brick kilns. Lastly, plants like Anthurium should be planted around Punjab. These plants reduce the pollution in the air. This will reduce the Air Quality Index. If actions aren’t taken, the future of Pakistan will be grey and concealed by a thick blanket of smog.

The writer is a freelance columnist.