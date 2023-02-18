Mini-budget session adjourned sans vote

A session of the National Assembly to discuss the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, generally known as the mini-budget, was adjourned on Friday without a vote on the crucial tax amendments necessary for reviving a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and averting the threat of default, a private TV channel reported. The session will now resume on Monday at 5pm. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired the session, during which lawmakers criticised the government for increasing the burden on the poor by hiking taxes. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had presented the bill in both houses of parliament on Wednesday as the government rushed to fulfil the IMF’s conditions for the release of a desperately needed bailout. The IMF had asked the government to raise an additional Rs170 billion in tax revenue. The bulk of tax measures worth Rs115bn was already implemented from Feb 14 through Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs).

The rest of the Rs55bn will be raised through measures proposed in the finance bill. During the session, PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail urged the government to decrease the burden on the poor and instead hike taxes on luxury cars and houses.

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Salahuddin criticised Dar for being “non-serious” about the difficult conditions the country was facing. “If we are allied with you today, it is only to prevent default and lift the country out of the economic crisis. “The rupee has depreciated; petrol, electricity and gas were already expensive. These bombs had already been dropped on the public. And then our finance minister dropped another bomb on Feb 15.”

MNA Saira Bano from Grand Democratic Alliance also lashed out at the government for the increase in taxes, saying that it was impossible for common people to meet their essential needs due to inflation. PTI MNA Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla emphasised the need to focus on agriculture and population control. He called for strengthening public transport and reducing car imports.