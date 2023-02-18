SC suspends Lahore CCPO transfer order

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) and forwarded the matter to another bench of the apex court. A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan took up Dogar’s plea against the December 2022 decision of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST). On Thursday, Justice Ahsan heard the case and directed the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to provide all the records regarding Dogar’s transfer. The court had also reconstituted the bench and added Justice Munib Akhtar to it. During the hearing, Justice Ahsan asked where is the chief election commissioner. At this, the Election Commission’s Secretary Umar Hameed replied that CEC Raja is unwell and hence, could not appear before the court. The secretary said the Punjab government made a verbal request to transfer Dogar on January 23. He said that they received the written request on January 24 which was approved on February 6.

At this, Justice Akhtar inquired whether orders are issued on verbal requests normally. Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan said that a verbal request was approved and orders were issued. However, the transfer letter was issued after the implementation, he remarked. “Do federal institutions work on verbal orders? Can constitutional bodies issue orders verbally?” asked Justice Akhtar.

Justice Akhtar remarked that the CEC can’t decide regarding transfers and postings without consulting the Election Commission members. “Has the Election Commission transferred its authorities to the chief election commissioner?” questioned Justice Akhtar. At this, the director general (DG) law said that there is no document to delegate the authority. “Who contacted the CEC regarding the transfer and postings and under which law the CEC is authorised to issue the orders himself?” asked Justice Akhtar.

The judge remarked that elections are to be held in 90 days and with every passing day, the 90-day limit is ending. On January 26, the commission just issued a verbal order, according to which everyone from secretary to peon was reshuffled in Punjab, observed Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan. “What the ECP is actually doing?” asked Justice Akhtar. The judge also got infuriated over the consistent interruption by the ECP’s secretary and cautioned him. I know the basic law, responded Hameed. At this, Justice Ahsan said that by knowing basic law you would not be called a lawyer. “What was the hurry to issue verbal orders?” Justice Akhtar asked. The only duty of the ECP is to conduct elections, said Justice Ahsan.