IG Punjab for crackdown on criminals in entire province

On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, crackdown is ongoing in all districts of the province including Lahore to suppress criminals and anti-social elements. In this regard, DIG Investigation Lahore Sohail Akhtar Sukhera informed about actions of the CIA police and subsequent arrest of the accused.

Sohail Akhtar Sukhira said that Lahore CIA Police arrested 127 suspects including hired killers, blind murders, dacoity, robbery cum murder and hardened proclaimed offenders and recovered more than 07 crore and 94 lac rupees from them. Similarly, 20 rifles, pistols and hundreds of bullets and cartridges were recovered. DIG Investigation Sohail Akhtar Sukhira while talking to media representatives said that Lahore CIA police are busy day and night to arrest suspects involved in street and hienous crimes. During the ongoing operations in this regard, the police teams traced 04 cases of blind murder and arrested 07 accused, while 02 accused involved in the robbery cum murder were arrested.

50 accused involved in dacoity and robbery were arrested, 5 accused involved in robbery and theft were arrested. Moreover, CIA Lahore also arrested 61 hardened proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases. DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhira told about the details of the notable cases that CIA City Division arrested 4 accused Sabtain, Afzaal, Shakeel and Talha after tracing the blind murder of citizen Irfan. During the investigation, the accused have confessed to killing the victim for the sake of the property. CIA City arrested 5 accused in gun point incidents and recovered 62 lakh rupees in cash. Similarly, CIA Cantt. arrested Shehzad alias Mota and Naeem, the ringleaders of the famous Civic Gang on social media. These accused used to loot the citizens who left the bank with cash in a film style at gun point. The accused used to commit crimes by changing the number plates on a white colored civic vehicle. Stolen property worth more than 63 lakhs, mobile phones and civic car were also recovered from the accused.

CIA Cantt arrested Wajid dacoit gang wanted in 48 cases and recovered cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 45 lakh from them. CIA Cantt arrested 7 suspects including 5 women involved in house robbery and recovered 30 tola gold ornaments, 1 million rupees in cash from them. 2 accused Waseem Abbas and Ghulam Abbas, who committed crimes under the pretext of employment in posh areas including defense, were arrested and gold ornaments worth Rs. 01 crore and 40 lacs were recovered. Likewise, CIA Model Town arrested Shayan and Atif included in murder of Awais Muneer on his resistance during dacoity. CIA Model Town arrested three suspects including a woman involved in house robbery and recovered stolen property worth Rs 1 crore 78 lakh from them. CIA Model Town also arrested 3 accused wanted in 95 robbery cases. The accused used to commit crimes with those who took cash from the bank. 62 lakh 23 thousand rupees were recovered from them. 08 suspects involved in house robbery including pharmacies, shopping mall were arrested and stolen property worth Rs. 46 lakh was recovered from their possession. CIA Iqbal Town arrested 6 accused involved in dacoity, robbery and house robbery. Stolen property worth 52 lakh rupees, illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused.

CIA Civil Lines arrested 3 accused including a woman and recovered 13 lakh 20 rupees. Kidnapping for ransom staff arrested 5 accused involved in dacoity and robbery and stolen property worth more than 17 lakh rupees was recovered from them. DIG Investigation Sohail Akhtar Sukhera said that the protection of life and property of citizens is the priority of the police and with the help of Police Prosecution Partnership, accused will be given the toughest punishment. On this occasion, DIG Investigation, SSP CIA and SSP Investigation distributed the cash and gold ornaments recovered in the prosecution cases. In the press conference, SSP CIA Lahore Captain (Rtd) Malik Liaquat. SSP Investigation Lahore Dr. Anoush Masood, Divisional DSPs and investigation officers were also present.