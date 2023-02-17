Imran Abbas set to make Indian Punjabi film debut in ‘Jee ve Sohneya Jee’

A romantic Punjabi film, ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’, is set to ignite the screens, starring popular actors Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas. The news was confirmed by the actor himself on his Instagram, where he released the motion poster and promised that fans would be in for a treat with his Punjabi debut.

Both actors have their own dedicated fan bases, with their past successes in the entertainment industry promising an entertaining and memorable performance. The film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who is still enjoying the success of his recent hit “Kali Jotta” in theatres. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

The leading stars and filmmakers announced their newest collaboration with the release of a poster for the film. The news was shared on their Instagram handles and has been met with great enthusiasm. Fans are looking forward to seeing the duo come together in what looks to be a promising project, and are already speculating about the plot and genre of the film.