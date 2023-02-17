Sh Rashid released as IHC grants bail

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday morning granted post-arrest bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he was released from Adiala Jail in the evening. A large number of activists were present outside the Adiala Jail to welcome the former minister. They sprinkled flowers on Sheikh Rashid’s car while he was leaving. Speaking to the media after his release, the AML chief said he had forgiven everyone who was involved in his arrest but also warned of filing a case if the belongings including watches were not returned. Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from Barrister Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for the former interior minister, and Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon in the case. The court has ordered the AML chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

During the hearing, Mr Raja said his client gave a statement that was broadcast on news channels, adding that there was no evidence that Sheikh Rashid’s statement caused confrontation between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The government lawyer said the AML chief was a senior politician and he should exercise extra caution while giving statements. He said Sheikh Rashid publicly abused Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. At which, Mr Raja contended that the advocate general was giving irrelevant arguments. An investigation officer in the case told the court that he obtained details of Sheikh Rashid’s statement from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), adding that the former interior minister said he received information about murder plot allegations against Asif Zardari from PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the AML chief could not provide evidence regarding the allegations. The advocate general said if Sheikh Rashid submitted an undertaking of not repeating the crime, the court could decide on his bail plea.