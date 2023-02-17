FIA summons Farah Gogi, husband in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first day Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in a money laundering case. A private TV channel reported on Thursday that the FIA has issued summon notices to the two accused and directed them to appear on February 17 (today). The FIA’s money laundering allegations are based on suspicious transaction of Rs22.39 million which were transferred allegedly from the account of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar to the accounts of Ghousia Builders. The federal agency said it has already obtained records from various institutions in connection with the investigation. Both the accused have been directed to appear in person with all the required documents. Earlier, a three-member joint investigation team had registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.