UMT holds moot on emerging trends in functional foods

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Food and Agricultural Sciences organized the 1st two-day International Conference on Emerging Trends in Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals at UMT Lahore.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, Mr Kashif Anwar President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan. Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry and Dean School of Food and Agricultural Sciences Dr. Nauman Khalid specially participated in the conference. A large number of Scholars, Researchers, faculty and students were also present on this occasion. More than 30 research papers on food science topics were also presented at the conference, says a press release. Dean SFAS Dr. Nauman Khalid welcomed all the guest speakers and thanked them for their participation. He said that in the current situation, we have to solve the challenges related to organic food. Hence the purpose of this conference is to bring experts and researchers together for the best solution.

Kashif Anwar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan, while expressing his views, said that UMT is playing its best role in the development of the country and the nation through quality education and organizing conferences on such important topics. He said that we have to improve our food industry which will not only improve the health conditions of the people but also improve domestic and international exports. He said that we have to reduce the rate of diseases in people through functional foods. Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani thanked the scholars and researchers for joining the conference. He said that we have to develop the sector of functional foods and nutraceuticals in view of the emerging trends. Professor Abid said that we have to take our 100 million worth industry to 1 billion, which will be helpful to improve the health of people through functional and nutraceuticals.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza while addressing the audience congratulated Dean Dr. Nauman Khalid and his team for organizing a successful conference. He said that we need to innovatively upgrade the food industry keeping in view the emerging trends in functional foods and nutraceuticals. Dr. Asif further said that more research needs to be done in the food sector so that not only quality food can be provided to the people but also the country’s economy can improve. He suggested future collaborative efforts with the industry for developing novel and innovative solutions to address malnutrition and community health.

At the end of the ceremony, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza and Prof. Abid Sherwani also presented souvenirs to Kashif Anwar and Dr. M. Iqbal.