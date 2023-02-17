NSUT organises seminar on road safety and driving skills

Awareness about road safety and following driving rules, besides saving lives, make travel a pleasing experience. This was stated by officials of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) of Pakistan officials during an interactive session with the National Skills University Islamabad students, faculty, and employees. The lead trainers for this program were Ms. Nabila Yasmeen and Muhammad Younas, says a press release. The seminar was immensely interactive, and everyone took a deep interest in learning new things and manifesting the knowledge they possessed. The seminar participants described this session as very useful as they learned several safe driving practices, they needed to be aware of. Importantly, participants answering right for the challenging driving scenarios received gifts from the NHA officials. The Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad thanked members of the NHMP training team and described the training seminar as very useful. According to him, following road safety faithfully can reduce accidents. Proper awareness and training about safe driving save people from losing lives during fatal accidents or receiving injuries. It was unanimously agreed such training would be regularly conducted for students and communities in the vicinities of the university. The NHMP officials received skills shields from Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar.