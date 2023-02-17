PBM MD holds open court to address complaints of beneficiaries

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday conducted an open court ‘Khuli Katchehri’ here at PBM’s Head Office in Islamabad to resolve the general public matters on a priority basis.

The managing director, in the presence of PBM officers, listened to the queries and complaints of the applicants and gave directions to the concerned officers for immediate remedy. On the occasion, provincial and regional directors were also got engaged online for the prompt solution of the underlined issues in the respective districts. The MD took immediate notice of poor and deserving persons and resolved the numerous issues of deserving students, patients, disabled persons and other needy persons.

Moreover, he also entertained complaints related to the administrative measures of the organization. During the session, more than 50 persons were provided relief in resolving their issues. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Fida Paracha said that the main objective of the open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and beneficiaries for taking resilient measures to solve their problems. “PBM is determined to support the poor and vulnerable community at their doorstep and every possible measure is being taken apropos it,” he stated.

The MD PBM further stated that PBM’s digital infrastructure and e-governance will not only accelerate our social services but such innovations & technical steps will also lead us towards transparency, improvised response and credibility of public sector serving in social protection. He also told that making the general public access to PBM, an open court will be conducted every month to respond the queries and for taking feedback about the social services.