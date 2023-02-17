More Confusion

That it took Islamabad Police just a week–after an assault at the city’s largest open space sent shockwaves across the nation–to furnish a report regarding the death of two suspects in a crossfire has raised far too many ugly questions on its credibility that it wished to bolt the covers on.

As very appropriately raised in the National Assembly, the details of the investigation need to be brought before the public eye so that the police can come clean about what prompted its line of action. Fumbling before the lower house and a series of about-turns would serve no other purpose than spreading panic, and therefore, the Inspector-General of Islamabad Police can only be advised to shed some light on the underlying surveillance.

If the suspects were, indeed, tied to the infamous F-9 rape case, trying them before the court of law would have sent a historic message. Pakistan’s support of its women and an ironclad determination to ensure their safety while following the constitutionally-guaranteed right to free trial might have stopped many others from overlooking the fundamental norms of humanity as they let their demonic instincts take over.

However, the mysterious aura that surrounded the proceedings, coupled with the notoriety of overambitious men-in-uniform, makes the entire plot sound too good to be true. Many a time, scripted encounters have hit headlines in the guise of tales of excellence, where the people have been led to believe that just because the law enforcement authorities were the ones holding the gun, the day was saved.

Have we forgotten the marvels of the Sindh Police, which routinely gets a kick out of extrajudicial murders? The long-winded, blood-curdling killing sprees cannot be overlooked. It would be downright tragic if the aftermath of one heart-wrenching crime paved the ground for yet another violation of the most basic human right: the right to life.

Whether to restore their own honour, put to rest a budding controversy or introduce transparency and accountability of their actions, Islamabad Police better act fast. The landmine they are sitting on won’t wait a while before erupting in the form of the public’s wrath. *