Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 165886 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 193490 per tola in Pakistan today.







Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 17 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 193,490 Rs 177,365 Rs 169,304 Rs 145,118 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 165,886 Rs 152,062 Rs 145,151 Rs 124,415 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,589 Rs 15,206 Rs 14,515 Rs 12,441 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 470,282 Rs 431,089 Rs 411,496 Rs 352,711

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.