13k for a White Kurta? Fans reject Mahira Khan’s expensive collection

The first ‘White Kurta’ from Mahira’s brand ‘M by Mahira‘ was unveiled, and fans were disappointed because her venture’s prices were too high.

Fans were clearly dissatisfied with Mahira’s venture, in which she charged nearly Rs.15,000 for a plain white kurta.

The price of one ‘White Kurta‘ is Rs.13,000, which upset fans, and she failed to excite her millions of fans, but many of her articles are still selling despite the backlash.

Social users jumped onto the Twitter handle and expressed their shocking reactions against Mahira’s clothing collection.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Mahira Khan selling a PLAIN WHITE LINEN KURTA for 13k???????!! And it’s already sold out?? Why?? How?? Who??”

Another one wrote, “13k for Mayyat outfit? Insane.”

Another one added, “13k for something my qari sahab used to pull off way better. Insane.”

The first dress from Mahira’s collection was named ‘The Scalloped Izaar’ which was an embroidered cotton izaar with scallop detailing on the hem for an elevated look.

The video shared by the brand ‘played Mahira’s voiceover in the background with soft music.

“Suno, Na likhna kabhi tum meray rang roop chaal ke baray may. Tum likhna toh likhna meray khwaab, meri uraan ke baray main”, said Mahira.

