Asad warns CEC against violation of Constitution

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar warned on Wednesday the chief election commissioner against the violation of the Constitution. Speaking to media in Lahore, Asad Umar warned the CEC that if he violates the Constitution, he will be held accountable. Reminding the electoral watchdog of its role, Asad Umar claimed, “The ECP was not showing neutrality.” Blaming the ECP for creating the situation of political crisis in the country, he said, “With the existence of the political crisis, the situation of economic crisis was created.” He schooled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying, “When Dar was abroad, he was giving tough time to former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He blamed Miftah for not dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a right way.”

Asad Umar questioned, “If the agreement was also underway with the IMF, then on what issues were the negotiations with the international lender going”? Meanwhile, the PTIleader Hammad Azhar launched a broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the country was witnessing “ballooning inflation” due to the economic crisis. Taking to Twitter, Hammad Azhar took a jibe at the incumbent government, saying, “Due to the baseless policies of the PDM, the country is facing severe economic hardships.” He bemoaned the severity of the economic crisis and the hardships that the masses were experiencing. Hammad Azhar recalled his party’s ouster, saying, “Sadly, the stakeholders remained busy for the past 10 months to focus on the matters of NRO-II and fixing the PTI.”