NAB summons Buzdar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry into “assets beyond known sources of income”. The anti-graft body has directed the PTI leader to appear in person at its Lahore office at noon today (Thursday). NAB has asked Buzdar to bring relevant details and documents of his assets and income with him. The accountability bureau has summoned the former chief minister before as well.

Buzdar had taken interim pre-arrest bail from a Lahore accountability court in November last year, but the bail was withdrawn after NAB said it did not seek his arrest.