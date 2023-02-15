Sajid Baloch posted as addl secy, cabinet division

Mr. Sajid Baloch has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division. He was previously serving as the Executive Director, NAVTTC National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Ministry of Education.

Mr. Sajid Baloch is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) (BS-21) 1995 batch (23rd CTP), and possesses rich experience of 3 decades in the public sector and development sector, including United Nations. He has the reputation as a competent, honest, public friendly officer and a good administrator. He holds Masters Degree in Development & Environment from Kings College London, and Electrical Engineering from NED University. He is a British Chevening scholar. He possesses extensive experience of governance, education, TVET, poverty, policy, law, gender, international /donors liaison and project management.

He has served as Executive Director (CEO), NAVTTC National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Ministry of Education. Previously, he served as Registrar, Islamabad High Court. He has held the appointments as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Director General, BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) (social safety). Sajid Baloch served with distinction as Deputy Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO in Paris, including Member of Governing Executive Board of UNESCO responsible for coordination & programmes of UNESCO, and he was a key member of the 12 member drafting group of Global Development SDG-4-Education Agenda 2030. He also served as DG Basic Education managing 13000 schools and 5,00,000 students. Mr. Baloch also served in UNDP and UNOPS for 4 years as Head of GSP programme, and 3 of his governance projects won international awards. He also served as the Director Development, Finance, Excise, Agriculture, Labour and Registrar of Firms & NGOs, in the Islamabad Administration. He also served as the Deputy Secretary Establishment, as well as Deputy Commissioner of four districts.