Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 15 February 2023

On Wednesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs264.9 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 264.9. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs265 to Rs270. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 15 Feb 23 PKR 264.9 PKR 267.8 Earlier on Friday, the US dollar had marched upward against the Pakistani rupee and appreciated by five paisas to close at Rs264.9 in the interbank market.