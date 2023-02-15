Today Gold price in Pakistan – 15 Feb 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 15 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 167996 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 195950 per tola in Pakistan today.







Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 15 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 195,950 Rs 179,620 Rs 171,456 Rs 146,963 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 167,996 Rs 153,995 Rs 146,996 Rs 125,997 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,800 Rs 15,400 Rs 14,700 Rs 12,600 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 476,261 Rs 436,570 Rs 416,728 Rs 357,195

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.