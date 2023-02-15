Bilal Maqsood teases new single ‘Dheem Tana’

Bilal Maqsood is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, composer, music video director, and painter best known for being a founding member of the pop-rock band Strings. A teaser for the new track “Dheem Tana” by Pakistani singer Bilal Maqsood, previously of the well-known pop group Strings, has been released, sparking interest among fans. The teaser film features moments from the recording and the event in a unique artistic style. It alludes to a notable difference between Bilal’s appearance in the past and present. The complete song will be released on February 14 but a teaser has already gone viral. Now, the publication of the whole song is highly anticipated by the singer’s audience.