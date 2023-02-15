MNA released from jail after two years

South Waziristan MNA and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) member Ali Wazir was released from Karachi’s Central Jail on Tuesday after more than two years of incarceration. The PTM leader was behind bars since December 2020 for allegedly delivering provocative speeches inciting hate against state institutions. He was arrested from Peshawar and shifted to Karachi. He and some other party leaders were booked in four identical cases registered at Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to the said charges. Four cases had been registered against Wazir in different police stations in Karachi, according to police. He was charged with different counts, including sedition and rioting.

Out of the four cases, Wazir has been acquitted in one case and has secured bail in the rest of the three cases, confirmed his counsel.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, total 14 cases were registered against the PTM leader. The Peshawar High Court barred the police from arresting the lawmaker in 11 cases, while he was granted bail in three cases, his counsel said. Taking to Twitter, MNA Mohsin Dawar expressed his delight over the release of Wazir after spending almost 26 months in jail. He shared a picture of him after his release from the Karachi prison. Dawar said that he was very happy for Wazir “who will finally be released today after spending more than 2 years in jail”. “Every attempt was made to break Ali’s spirit and to keep him in jail but he has prevailed. Justice cannot be denied forever,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. Reacting to the news, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) said that it was “heartened” to hear that Wazir has been released from jail.