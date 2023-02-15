Security at entrance of NA to be enhanced

Islamabad police have decided to introduce an entry and exit system at the entrance of the National Assembly Secretariat and maintain a complete database of its employees.

Decision to this effect was made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in a meeting held at the Central Police Office to discuss the foolproof security arrangements for foreign nationals and the law and order situation in the federal capital.

All the divisional Capital Police Officers, SSPs and other senior police officers attended the meeting. It was decided during the meeting to install an entry and exit system at the entrance of the National Assembly Secretariat.

A complete database of all employees working in the National Assembly and Secretariat will be maintained while special cards will be also issued to employees in this regard.

The IGP Islamabad directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security for foreigners. He said that police teams should visit the residences of foreign nationals, ensure the installation of security cameras and connect these cameras with the centralized system of Safe City Islamabad. He further stated that trained staff should be deployed for their security and their data should be compiled and scrutinized.

The registration of all foreign nationals should be completed in time, he maintained. The Islamabad police chief directed the officers to make the security arrangements in the federal capital more stringent and effective in light of recent security concerns. Checking should be intensified at the entry and exit points of the city while instructions to be issued to the officials for further effective and vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals. The IGP was told that Islamabad police made foolproof security arrangements during the month of January for 24 presidential programmes, 12 programmes of the Prime Minister’s office, one programme of a foreign VVIP delegation, 116 foreign VIP programmes, 138 national VIPs, 260 government programmes and multiple sittings of Parliament. It was told that Islamabad police took stern legal action against 999 suspects, 16,470 suspicious bike riders and 5,658 vehicles having black-tinted through the Safe City cameras.