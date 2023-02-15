Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 culminates in North Arabian Sea

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 organised by Pakistan Navy culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a powerful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships. The Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the Honourable Prime Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Rana Tanveer, SAPM to PM Mr. Fahad Hussain, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff were also present on the occasion. In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, Defence & Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the fleet review.

The Chief Guest observed various naval operational manoeuvres and drills conducted during IFR. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man & Cheership by participating ships. The mega exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation’ to signify collective resolve ‘Together for Peace’.

The Prime Minister lauded Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and security in the region. The Chief Guest thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence. The Prime Minister emphasized that AMAN-23 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The Chief of the Naval Staff thanked the honourable Prime Minister for gracing the International Fleet Review with his presence. The Naval Chief assured that Pakistan Navy will continue to play a dynamic role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies. Naval Chief also highlighted that successful conduct of PIMEC 23 held in tandem with Multinational Exercise Aman 23 is a manifestation of PN resolve to promote maritime potential of Pakistan. During the exhibition around 20 MoUs, 01 Joint Venture and 01 sale/purchase agreement of export of iron ore were signed.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2023, 50 countries participated with their Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Taking notice of the media reports and a large number of complaints received from Karachi and other cities against the unilateral increase in prices of automobiles by the manufacturers and assemblers, the Federal Ombudsman has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Industries and Production. It was noticed that the increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism amounts to maladministration.

He has also asked the Ministry to ascertain the fact that auto manufacturers were charging over and above the prices at the time of delivery of vehicles to the detriment of the customers who had initially deposited due price. It is clear that it was an important responsibility of the Ministry of Industries and Production to regulate and monitor the prices. It was further revealed that the Engineering Development Board (EDB) when asked about this matter stated that the EDB does not have any mechanism to monitor or regulate the prices of vehicles. Accordingly, the Federal Ombudsman has in public interest asked for a comprehensive report on the matter within fortnight from the Ministry of Industries and Production & EDB.