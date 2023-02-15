Special bench takes up F14, 15 allotment case

The Special Bench today heard the case regarding against allotment in Sector F14 and F15 today and judgment of Islamabad High Court. At the outset, it was pointed out that the service of a few respondents has not been made, which the Court observed repeatedly isdued through national news papers publication. Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court appeared for allottess and submitted before special bench of SC regarding background of the case and submitted that almost a year has passed since passing of impugned judgment when particularly the judgment lacks legal jurisdiction and based on suomoto proceedings. He also submitted that the allottees are actual victims of this protracted litigation when matter for the same sectors had already been decided by SC.

He also submitted that while exercising jurisdiction, he termed that the high court judicially overreached its Constitutional jurisdiction, thus impugned judgment of Islamabad High Court to be set aside. He also requested that the actual date for the next hearing be given as the matter has been pending since 2015 one way or other way when at that time all the allottees who among are now appellants before SC deposited the amount in response to FGHA advertisement against their respected plot allotment applications and suffered since than. The special Bench of Supreme Court, after hearing, ordered for publication of service notices to respondents in two national newspapers and adjourned the matter till 8th March 2023.