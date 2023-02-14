Veteran actor, producer, orator Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Famous Pakistani British actor, producer, director, poet and television broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin died on Monday at the age of 91.

Zia Mohyeddin enjoyed legendary status in Pakistan for his services in theatre and literary recitations. The family sources said Zia Mohyeddin was admitted to the hospital due to illness, where he breathed his last. The funeral prayers for Zia Mohyeddin will be offered in Karachi’s Defence Phase 4 after Zuhur today. Born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad, Zia Mohyeddin spent his early life in Kasur and Lahore. He was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956. After stage roles in Long Day’s Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India from 20 April to 3 December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances.

He made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), playing the role of Tafas (the Arab guide who is shot by Omar Sharif for drinking water from the wrong well). He then made numerous TV and film appearances. As an actor, he worked for nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom. Zia Mohyeddin was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2012. Zia Mohyeddin, born on April 7, 1931 in Faisalabad was a prolific broadcaster, compere, and elocutionist with a career spanning over six decades. Mohyeddin, who breathed his last on Monday in Karachi, was recently admitted to the intensive-care unit of a private hospital, as per family’s sources. He was the chief executive and founder of the National Academy of Performing Arts, and was elevated as its president emeritus last year.

The late thespian was laid to rest at a cemetery in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 8 after his funeral prayers offered today at Imambargah Yasrab in DHA, Phase 4 after Zuhr. His death has left a void that could not be filled so easily in the years to come. The demise of a legendary showman prompted civil, political dignitaries across the divide to express condolences and pay tribute to the unparalleled services of the South Asian literary icon, whose loss have been regarded as humungous and heart-wrenching.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi had also paid tribute to Moyeuddin’s legacy who mentored numerous actors, working for Pakistani dramas, films, and are instrumental in spreading the soft image of the country. The foundation of NAPA was regarded as the watershed moment in the promotion of literature, various performing arts and sensitizing the masses that arts could not be treated as something superfluous. He was an icon and a revered figure in the world of theatre, film, and television, and was deeply revered by his admirers. Zia Mohyeddin received his theatrical education at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London, considered one of the leading institutions for actors, in the early 1950s. He rose to the international prominence for his role as Tafas in the 1962 classic “Lawrence of Arabia.” Directed by David Lean and starring Peter O’Toole, the film was a critical and commercial success, and Mohyeddin’s portrayal of an Arab guide won him accolades and fans around the world. The film remains a classic and testament to Mohyeddin’s talent as an actor. He also worked with Fred Zinnemann in the 1964’s film “Behold the Pale Horse” and Jamil Dehlavi in the 1992 film ‘Immaculate Conception’.

Beyond his work in movies, Mohyeddin was a prolific performer in other media as well. He was a noted stage actor, appearing in numerous productions in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere. He returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and hosted an immensely popular TV talk show, ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ (1969-73), on Pakistan Television. Known as one of the world’s foremost reciters of Urdu prose and poetry, Mohyeddin was also a regular broadcaster on radio and television. His work in these mediums further cemented his place as one of Pakistan’s greatest cultural ambassador. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, the then president Asif Ali Zardari conferred Mohyeddin with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honour in 2012.