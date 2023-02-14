Sidharth, Kiara groove to Burj Khalifa at their wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. An inside video from the bash shows the couple dancing to Burj Khalifa along with other guests.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance – from Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan to Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor to Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput to Kajol. Now, an inside video from the reception has surfaced online that shows the newlyweds on the dance floor. Joining them are a host of other guests. They are all seen dancing to Burj Khalifa inside a hall covered in red light. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma with her brother at star-studded wedding reception.

The popular song is from the 2020 film Laxmii that starred Kiara and Akshay Kumar. It is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, DJ Khushi, Nikhita Gandhi and Shashi. In a video that was shared from Sunday’s Mumbai reception, Sidharth, dressed in black, and Kiara, who wore a white and black gown, were seen in the middle of the dance floor as they grooved to the song, along with their family members. Kiara accessorized her reception look with a statement emerald and diamond necklace.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Only a few celebrities had flown to Jaisalmer to attend their intimate wedding. Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among those who joined the couple for the wedding. The Shershaah couple then took to Instgram to share the first pictures from their dreamy wedding.

Many celebs from Bollywood such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, among many others took to Instagram Stories and shared sweet congratulatory notes for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Kiara and Sid thanked all the celebs for the wishes on Instagram Stories. An earlier video emerged from the reception party where the couple were seen grooving to Kala Chasma.

After the wedding, the two left for Delhi which is Sidharth’s hometown, where they attended a wedding reception hosted for the groom’s family and friends. Then, the couple travelled to Mumbai, where they distributed sweets to paparazzi upon arrival at the airport. Kiara and Sidharth celebrated their wedding with a grand reception for their Bollywood friends, bringing an end to their week-long celebrations.Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a star-studded reception at St Regis Mumbai on Sunday which was attended by big names from B-town including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and others.