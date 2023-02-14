Film pays a tribute to singer KK with his last song

Lost song Mon Re: The upcoming film features one of the last songs sung by late singer KK. Mon Re is composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire.

The song Mon Re from the upcoming film Lost is one of the last songs recorded by late singer KK. The award-winning singer was performing at a college festival in Kolkata when he died from cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022. The latest song from Lost opens with a dedication to KK and also shows the singer recording the number interspersed with scenes from the feature film. (Also read: Lost trailer: Yami Gautam plays crime reporter searching for the truth after a person goes missing, faces danger. Watch) The video opens with the note, “We miss you… KK.” Mon Re is composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film stars Yami Gautam as a reporter alongside actors Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. Lost is centred around the disappearance of a young theatre activist Ishan, played by Tushar, and the song shows glimpses of him interacting with Pia’s character before he goes missing. Yami’s character also pursues the case, hoping to find clues.

In the comments section of the song on YouTube, emotional fans reacted to the song. One user wrote, “You will always be in our hearts KK bro.” Another fan shared, “I will never forget his magical voice n damn miss it.” Yet another added, “Legends never die.” Last week, Shantanu had also put up a behind-the-scenes video of KK’s session with them for the film. He wrote, “Sharing with all KK fans, moments of joy in the studio while working on LOST sound track . He loved to whistle.” Actor Dia Mirza had dropped red heart emojis on his post. While one Instagram user had commented, “What a blast of fresh air he was, especially for us, the listeners and the lovers! May you rest in peace!”

Lost, which is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 22, 2022 and will premiere on Zee5 on February 16. Earlier this month, upon the trailer’s release, Yami had shared that the drama is “an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity.” She had also added, “The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film.”